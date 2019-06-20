pi Ventures, Kae Capital back AI-based mental health start-up Wysa

Wysa, an AI-based (artificial intelligence) conversational bot has raised about $2 million in a pre-series A round of led by pi Ventures, with participation from and other investors.

The startup had raised an earlier round of $1.3 million in seed from and angel investors in 2017. It plans to use the new to strengthen its technology base and for expansion.

Founded by Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati three years ago, is an AI-based ‘emotionally intelligent’ bot, a virtual coach that combines empathetic listening with evidence-based therapeutic techniques like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), meditation and motivational interviewing, to make accessible at scale.It has helped over 1.2 million people from more than 30 countries.

“ has been co-designed by therapists, users, and designers over hundreds of iterations and 80 million conversations. We combine the free AI with unlimited support from a qualified therapist, still anonymously, over chat to make it easy to get help”, Jo Aggarwal, co-founder of the company said in a statement.

“ could very well be the next big epidemic to hit the human race. Training more human therapists will not bridge the massive supply and demand gap. This is where powered by an AI engine comes in. It is scalable and is available for anyone to chat at any time in total privacy. We do believe that Wysa can create a zero-stigma pathway to support people who are struggling, and has a real chance of solving depression and challenges at scale”, Manish Singhal, founding partner, pi Ventures, said.