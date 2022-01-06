Pickrr rolls out faster cash on delivery service for e-commerce sellers

-
ALSO READ
Logistics-tech start-up Pickrr raises $12 million in Series B round
With ATM withdrawals set to get costlier, reduce dependence on cash
Amazon launches fulfilment centre programme for sellers in small town India
Pre-owned car sellers see brisk volume growth as chip crunch persists
Indian economy likely to remain cash-dependent for many years to come
-
SaaS-based logistics start-up Pickrr has launched an early cash on delivery (COD) service for its sellers. With this option, the company aims to help sellers get money in their bank accounts within a day of a package’s delivery.
“As e-commerce penetration increases with more than 90 per cent of people opting for COD, especially in smaller towns, the share of COD payments has been rising. For Pickrr, almost 70% of the total business is COD driven, and 30 per cent is for the rest of the payment mode,” said the company.
“The option of early COD will benefit the small D2C sellers as they will be able to have an uninterrupted cash flow. This will not only help sellers to plan better but also increase their scope of further investment,” it added.
Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder and CEO at Pickrr, said, “ The feature of Early COD remittance for our sellers will empower them especially, small business owners who are dependent on constant cash flow. This initiative will help us support our business partners and help them flourish their brand.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU