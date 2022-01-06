Pickrr rolls out faster cash on delivery service for e-commerce sellers

SaaS-based start-up Pickrr has launched an early cash on delivery (COD) service for its sellers. With this option, the company aims to help sellers get money in their bank accounts within a day of a package’s delivery.

“As e-commerce penetration increases with more than 90 per cent of people opting for COD, especially in smaller towns, the share of COD payments has been rising. For Pickrr, almost 70% of the total business is COD driven, and 30 per cent is for the rest of the payment mode,” said the company.

“The option of early COD will benefit the small D2C sellers as they will be able to have an uninterrupted cash flow. This will not only help sellers to plan better but also increase their scope of further investment,” it added.

Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder and CEO at Pickrr, said, “ The feature of Early COD remittance for our sellers will empower them especially, small business owners who are dependent on constant cash flow. This initiative will help us support our business partners and help them flourish their brand.”