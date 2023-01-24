JUST IN
No coercive action against Jet Airways founder, wife till Jan 31: HC to ED
Citi names Aditya Bagree markets head for India, South Asia cluster
Ola subsidiary ties-up with Dbest Cars to dispose of used fleet vehicles
From Godrej & Boyce to HSBC, India Inc plugs into EV-charging infra
'Run like a fiefdom': Sebi slaps Rs 26-crore penalty on Coffee Day
Lupin Digital launches Lyfe, a 24x7 monitoring ecosystem for heart patients
SC sets aside Allahabad HC order refusing to entertain YES Bank's plea
Nomura hires ICICI Securities' Natarajan to head India ECM business: Report
Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO
EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in real-time marketplace cheQin for Rs 3 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Amazon adds prescription drug discount programme to health care business
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pilot's licence suspension over passenger incident 'excessive': Air India

The regulator also suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight for three months

Topics
Air India | Civil Aviation | Tata group

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Group's Air India said on Tuesday the recent suspension of a pilot's licence by the aviation regulator was "excessive" after a passenger behaved in an unruly manner onboard one of its flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation last week fined the airline 3 million rupees ($36,774) over its handling of the incident on a Nov. 25 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

The regulator also suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight for three months.

Air India said the matter should have been classified and reported as unruly behaviour by a passenger, but the flight crew and ground staff did not report it as such.

"Air India wishes to acknowledge the good faith efforts made by crew to handle the situation effectively in real time, when not all facts were available," it said in a statement, adding that it deemed "the licence suspension of the commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal".

($1 = 81.5780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.