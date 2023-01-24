Pilot's licence suspension over passenger incident 'excessive': Air India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Group's said on Tuesday the recent suspension of a pilot's licence by the aviation regulator was "excessive" after a passenger behaved in an unruly manner onboard one of its flights.

The Directorate General of last week fined the airline 3 million rupees ($36,774) over its handling of the incident on a Nov. 25 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

The regulator also suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight for three months.

said the matter should have been classified and reported as unruly behaviour by a passenger, but the flight crew and ground staff did not report it as such.

" wishes to acknowledge the good faith efforts made by crew to handle the situation effectively in real time, when not all facts were available," it said in a statement, adding that it deemed "the licence suspension of the commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal".

($1 = 81.5780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

