Piramal Capital withdraws insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power

This follows an out-of-court settlement between both the over a Rs 526 crore loan default by and its subsidiary Reliance Natural Resources Ltd (RNRL).

In 2010, RNRL merged with Reliance Power.

RNRL had defaulted on a loan of Rs 526 crore obtained from the erstwhile Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

The Piramal Group had acquired DHFL in 2021 and merged it with and Housing Finance.

In March this year, Piramal Capital initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Power under section 7 of the IBC, 2016 in the NCLT Mumbai to recover dues.

In July, during a hearing on Piramal Capital's application, both the had informed the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) that they were engaged in talks to settle the matter through mutual consent.

