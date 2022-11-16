JUST IN
Amazon layoffs in India may be higher than other tech majors: Report
Paytm pre-IPO investors seem not in a hurry to sell, say analysts
Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role
Tata Group to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands
Bharti Airtel starts offering 5G service around 13 locations in Gurugram
SBI nominates Ministry of Finance secretary Vivek Joshi on its board
Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries: Musk
Google adds UPI's auto payment feature on Play Store for app subscriptions
Sebi penalises Global SNC, proprietor for unregistered advisory services
Google adds Sleep Profile to its Pixel Watch to help users improve sleep
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Simplilearn raises $45mn in new funding round led by GSV Ventures
Business Standard

Piramal Capital withdraws insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power

This follows an out-of-court settlement between both the companies over a Rs 526 crore loan default by Reliance Power and its subsidiary Reliance Natural Resources Ltd (RNRL)

Topics
Piramal Capital | Reliance Power | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piramal group
Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has withdrawn the application made against Reliance Power Ltd under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, a BSE filing stated.

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has withdrawn the insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power Ltd.

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has withdrawn the application made against Reliance Power Ltd under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, a BSE filing stated.

This follows an out-of-court settlement between both the companies over a Rs 526 crore loan default by Reliance Power and its subsidiary Reliance Natural Resources Ltd (RNRL).

In 2010, RNRL merged with Reliance Power.

RNRL had defaulted on a loan of Rs 526 crore obtained from the erstwhile Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

The Piramal Group had acquired DHFL in 2021 and merged it with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance.

In March this year, Piramal Capital initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Power under section 7 of the IBC, 2016 in the NCLT Mumbai to recover dues.

In July, during a hearing on Piramal Capital's application, both the companies had informed the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) that they were engaged in talks to settle the matter through mutual consent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piramal Capital

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.