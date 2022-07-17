Govt likely to introduce bills to amend competition, insolvency laws

-
ALSO READ
Corporate debt quality remains steady in June after improving since Feb
Power to admit insolvency application not binding even when debt owed: SC
Insolvency regulator working to bring mediation in insolvency cases
Debt recovery via insolvency cases at 31%; 47% cases liquidated: Report
RattanIndia Power consolidated net loss widens to Rs 386.69 cr in Dec qtr
-
The government is likely to propose amendments to the competition and insolvency laws as it seeks to further strengthen the regulatory regime as well as address the needs of new age markets.
The bills to amend these laws have been listed for introduction, consideration and passing in the monsoon session of Parliament that starts on Monday.
The Competition Act, 2002, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 are being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry.
The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to carry out certain essential structural changes in the governing structure of the CCI and changes to substantive provisions to address the needs for new age markets, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.
In recent times, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered probes as well as passed various orders with respect to alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital markets.
CCI, set up under the Competition Act, has the mandate to promote competition and curb unfair business ways across sectors.
Besides, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is set to be introduced during the monsoon session of Parliament.
The bill seeks to strengthen the Code by introducing provisions on cross border insolvency. Also, certain other amendments are proposed to be effected to the corporate insolvency resolution process and liquidation process to further its objectives of time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value, as per the bulletin.
These two are among the bills mentioned in the bulletin for the monsoon session that will begin on July 18 and end on August 12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU