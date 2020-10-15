Piramal Enterprises appoints two independent directors to its board

on Thursday said it has appointed Snapdeal CEO and Economic Law Practice Managing Partner Suhail Nathani as to its board.

The appointments took effect from October 14, 2020.

"The board of directors has... appointed Suhail Nathani and as additional directors of the company with effect from October 14, 2020, to hold office as of the company for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders," said in a regulatory filing.

Kunal Bahl, is CEO and co-Founder of Snapdeal.com. He is also an active angel investor having invested in over 120 technology in India, the US and south-east Asia, across consumer internet, fintech, direct to consumer brands, artificial intelligence and deep-tech. Some of his notable investments include Ola Cabs, Urban Company, Razorpay, Shadowfax, Mamaearth, among others.

Suhail Nathani, Managing Partner, Economic Law Practice, has expertise in merger and acquisitions, regulatory, trade and competition laws.

