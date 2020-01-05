Power firms make a beeline to tap 'new age demand drivers' data centres

Industrial data centres are mega consumers of electricity – so much so that power consumption of such units is even more than a small village in the country. This has prompted power producers in India – both conventional and solar – to make a beeline to tap these data centres.

One of India’s largest data centre companies STT GDC India alone plans to expand its capacity in load terms to 500 mega watt (Mw) from the current 85-90 Mw in India. As India’s overall data centre market is expected to grow rapidly, power producers like Adani Green and JSW ...