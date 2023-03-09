Power Grid Corporation board approves raising up to Rs 900 cr via bonds

State-owned on Monday said that its board has approved raising up to Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible on private placement basis.

"Committee of Directors for Bonds, in their meeting held today i.e. on 9th March, 2023, have approved the raising of unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXI (71 st) issue 2022-23 on private placement up to Rs 900 crore by securitization of cash flows of 10 years i.e, till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., 'POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission Ltd (PMTL)'," a BSE filing said.

The base issue size will be Rs 300 crore with green shoe option of Rs 600 crore.

The issue will be listed on NSE and/or BSE Ltd.

In a separate filing, the company said, " Ltd has been declared as successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E' on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis."



The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Ltd on 7th March, 2023, it stated.

Scope of the project comprises establishment of a 765kV D/c transmission line along with associated line bays in Rajasthan, it stated.

