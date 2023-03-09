JUST IN
Reliance brings back 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa Cola
Axis AMC names B Gopkumar as CEO, Ashish Gupta as chief investment officer
Xiaomi India joins United Way to support digi learning for 4,000 students
Spotify announces launch of new features including 'Discover Mode' in India
Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain
Godrej Agrovet inks pact with AP govt to set up edible oils refining plant
Kauvery Hospitals gets $70 mn investment from PE fund managed by IIFL AMC
Cholamandalam Investment, Aptus deny talks for merger after media reports
Tech giant Google to promote fewer employees to senior roles in 2023
Indian telecom market sees 36% value growth in offline retail in 2022
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Axis AMC names B Gopkumar as CEO, Ashish Gupta as chief investment officer
icon-arrow-left
Reliance brings back 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa Cola
Business Standard

Power Grid Corporation board approves raising up to Rs 900 cr via bonds

Scope of the project comprises establishment of a 765kV D/c transmission line along with associated line bays in Rajasthan, it stated

Topics
Power Grid Corporation of India | Bonds | Power Grid Corp

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited (PGCIL) logo
Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited (PGCIL) logo

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Monday said that its board has approved raising up to Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

"Committee of Directors for Bonds, in their meeting held today i.e. on 9th March, 2023, have approved the raising of unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXXI (71 st) issue 2022-23 on private placement up to Rs 900 crore by securitization of cash flows of 10 years i.e, till FY 2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., 'POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission Ltd (PMTL)'," a BSE filing said.

The base issue size will be Rs 300 crore with green shoe option of Rs 600 crore.

The issue will be listed on NSE and/or BSE Ltd.

In a separate filing, the company said, "Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E' on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis."

The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on 7th March, 2023, it stated.

Scope of the project comprises establishment of a 765kV D/c transmission line along with associated line bays in Rajasthan, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power Grid Corporation of India

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.