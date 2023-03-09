JUST IN
Spotify announces launch of new features including 'Discover Mode' in India

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced new features for creators and fans at its "Stream On" event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, including "Discovery Mode"

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced new features for creators and fans at its "Stream On" event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, including "Discovery Mode" which will soon be launched in India.

Discovery Mode is a tool with which artists and their teams can identify priority songs, and the platform will "add that signal to the algorithms that shape personalised listening sessions", the company said in a statement.

This mode will be directly available within Spotify for Artists.

"We are focused on building the best home for them - a place where they can establish a career, thrive and grow and where the world can be inspired by their creativity," Daniel Ek, Founder and CEO, Spotify said.

At the event, the company revealed a "reimagined" interface for the platform that leverages new visuals, and a completely new and interactive design.

This new Spotify has started to roll out in waves to its over 500 million monthly active users.

With the redesigned Spotify, users will also get the "Smart Shuffle" feature which is a new way to "inject new music that perfectly complements an existing playlist with just the tap of a button."

"Spotify recommendations drive close to half of all users' streams. And when listeners decide to follow a creator, they listen to, on average, five times more of their music," Gustav Soderstrom, Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer, Spotify said.

For Podcast creators, the company also showcased the re-envisioned "Spotify for Podcasters", which brings together Spotify's podcast creator tools into a one-stop shop to create, manage and grow podcast content.

"This year's update shows that more and more artists are finding success than ever before: the number of artists generating $1M+, as well as those generating $10,000+, has more than doubled over the past five years," the platform said.

--IANS

aj/prw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 17:33 IST

`
