Business Standard

Xiaomi India joins United Way to support digi learning for 4,000 students

Smart device maker Xiaomi on Thursday announced it has teamed up with United Way India to establish Innovative Tinkering labs to supplement the learning process for over 4,000 children

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Smart device maker Xiaomi on Thursday announced it has teamed up with United Way India to establish Innovative Tinkering labs to supplement the learning process for over 4,000 children across 12 government and one government-aided schools located in Karnataka and Delhi-NCR.

Under the collaboration, Xiaomi India aims to develop sustainable futuristic skill-sets among children by offering them access to multiple technologies and enabling them to build new solutions to solve the challenges, Xiaomi said in a release.

These labs will assist students in having a better insights into digital education, mobile technology, and robotics and empower them to have an effective learning experience.

An experiential learning approach known as 'Learning by Doing' will be followed to engage with the students in the process of learning.

According to the release, these labs will nurture computational skills, design thinking, problem-solving, physical computing, and adaptive learning in students and equip them with capabilities that are required to provide advanced solutions to dynamic ecosystem in this country.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, said these labs will assist children to enhance their critical and lateral thinking, be creative, solve real-life problems, and fill in the gaps with their innovative ideas.

"We are confident that with this partnership, we will be able to transform the traditional learning infrastructure and establish a future-ready learning environment," Muralikrishnan noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 17:43 IST

`
