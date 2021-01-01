Praj Industries bags Rs 226 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation

-
-
Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).
In a regulatory filing the company said the Rs 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation is for "execution of zero liquid discharge system - water treatment package and waste water treatment package of Acrylic/Oxo-Alcohol Project at IOCL Dumad, Gujarat".
Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at Rs 121.30 apiece on BSE.
