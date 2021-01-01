JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ford Motor, Mahindra call off JV over global economic, business conditions
Business Standard

Gayatri Projects declared lowest bidder for road project worth Rs 1,323 cr

Construction engineering company Gayatri Projects on Friday said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore

Topics
Gayatri Projects  | road projects | road infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

road construction
An under-construction road

Construction engineering company Gayatri Projects on Friday said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore.

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of six-lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portion of Delhi Saharanpur Highway from Delhi/UP Border to EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh on under Economic Corridor in phase l of Bharatmala Pariyojana, Gayatri Projects said in a regulatory filing.

The company said value of the work is Rs 1,323.52 crore.

Shares of Gayatri Projects Ltd were trading 2.55 per cent higher at Rs 40.25 on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 01 2021. 12:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.