Prasanna Kumar Motupalli appointed chairman and MD of NLC India Ltd

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli was on Thursday appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-run NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Personnel Ministry order said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Motupalli's appointment till the date of his superannuation that is June 30, 2026, it said.
Motupalli, Executive Director of NTPC Ltd, is presently working as Managing Director in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited on deputation basis.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:13 IST
