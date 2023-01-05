JUST IN
UK-India trade body writes to envoy on Vi equity conversion delay
Business Standard

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli appointed chairman and MD of NLC India Ltd

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Motupalli's appointment till the date of his superannuation that is June 30, 2026, a Personnel Ministry order said

NLC India Ltd | Ministry of Personnel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Motupalli, Executive Director of NTPC Ltd, is presently working as Managing Director in Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited on deputation basis.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli was on Thursday appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-run NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Personnel Ministry order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Motupalli's appointment till the date of his superannuation that is June 30, 2026, it said.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:13 IST

