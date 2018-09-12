Pratt and Whitney grapples with engine problem in A320s yet again

Pratt and Whitney (P&W) is racking its brains to find a solution to the glitches in the A320 Neo engines. After rectifying flaws on three fronts — ranging from degradation in the combustion chamber to a faulty design in the seals — the engine maker is baffled yet again after airline pilots reported cases of vibration in the engine.

The vibration, sources say, is a result of the damage in the low-pressure turbine blade of the geared turbofan engines. While P&W is officially investigating the reason behind the failure, sources in the DGCA suggest that it is an ...