JUST IN
Price hike due to new BS VI norms will be within 5%: VECV CEO Aggarwal
We'll return to pre-Covid rhythm next year: TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam
Pent-up demand in real estate will continue in 2023: Knight Frank India
Plenty of scope to generate and sell carbon credits in India: IEX CMD
'Fluff of high valuations' has settled for firms: Padmaja Ruparel
PVR-INOX merger should get done by Feb next year: Director Siddharth Jain
Post-LVB integration, DBS aiming to treble growth in 5 years: MD & CEO
Have adequate funds to survive any Covid curbs: MakeMyTrip CEO Magow
We aim to be one of India's top CDMO, API players: Advent's Shweta Jalan
Widening scope, aim to be a key player in urban infra space: DMRC MD
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Price hike due to new BS VI norms will be within 5%: VECV CEO Aggarwal

Auto industry has 'mostly overcome' semiconductor issue, says leader of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles

Topics
Volvo Eicher trucks | VE Commercial Vehicles | Eicher Motors

Shine Jacob 

Vinod Aggarwal, Volvo Eicher
Vinod Aggarwal

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, is focused on alternate fuels and electric vehicles, said Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, of the company.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Volvo Eicher trucks

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 12:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.