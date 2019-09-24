LIC's investment in the private sector lowest in 16 years at 14.6%

Data from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy reveals that of its total investments, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invested only 14.6 per cent in the private sector. The LIC has reportedly helped bail out a number of public sector enterprises, as well as banks like IDBI, which may have resulted in a shrinking pool available for the private sector.

This in spite of private sector firms outperforming their public sector counterparts. The S&P BSE PSU index is down 4.9 per cent in 2019 so far. The S&P BSE ...