PTC India appoints Mohammad Afzal as power ministry nominee director

-
ALSO READ
NHPC appoints Mohammand Afzal as govt nominee director on its board
After 5 months, ONGC finally gets a director on Hindustan Petroleum board
Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain named as replacement of injured Shaheen Afridi
PTC India net profit more than trebles to Rs 157 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo dies, just weeks shy of departure
-
Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday said Mohammad Afzal has been appointed as power ministry nominee director on its board.
Afzal's appointment has been approved by the board in a circular resolution on December 12, 2022. He is a Joint Secretary (Transmission) in Ministry of Power.
"Mohammad Afzal, has been appointed as Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India on the Board of PTC India with effect from December 12, 2022," a BSE filing stated.
He has no relationship with any of the directors of PTC and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority, it stated.
Afzal holds M.E. (First with Honours) in Power System Engg. degree from the then University of Roorkee (Now, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee).
He joined Central Electricity Authority in November 1996 and has served in various divisions like System Engg. & Technology Division, Grid Management Division and Fuel Management Division.
During his career of more than 25 years, he gained vast experience in the field of Sub-stations designing of various capacities, monitoring of Regional/ National Grid, allocation of power to states/constituents, assessments & monitoring of fuel to the thermal power stations, gas-based power plants etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 21:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU