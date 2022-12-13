PTC India appoints Mohammad Afzal as power ministry nominee director

trading solutions provider on Tuesday said Mohammad Afzal has been appointed as ministry nominee director on its board.

Afzal's appointment has been approved by the board in a circular resolution on December 12, 2022. He is a Joint Secretary (Transmission) in Ministry of .

"Mohammad Afzal, has been appointed as Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India on the Board of with effect from December 12, 2022," a BSE filing stated.

He has no relationship with any of the directors of PTC and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority, it stated.

Afzal holds M.E. (First with Honours) in Power System Engg. degree from the then University of Roorkee (Now, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee).

He joined Central Electricity Authority in November 1996 and has served in various divisions like System Engg. & Technology Division, Grid Management Division and Fuel Management Division.

During his career of more than 25 years, he gained vast experience in the field of Sub-stations designing of various capacities, monitoring of Regional/ National Grid, allocation of power to states/constituents, assessments & monitoring of fuel to the thermal power stations, gas-based power plants etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)