PVR Q4 net up 78% to Rs 47 cr on hit films, revenue up 43% to Rs 846 cr

Cinema exhibition chain reported Rs 846 crore in consolidated revenues for quarter ended March 31, 2019, registering a growth of 43 per cent over Q4FY18’s revenue of Rs 592 crore. The growth came on the back of successful film outings like Gully Boy, Uri, Badla, and Captain Marvel. Consolidated PAT for the quarter was Rs 47 crore, up 78 per cent from Rs 26 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter rose 66 per cent to Rs 169 crore from Rs 102 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margins for the quarter increased by 280 bps from 17.2 per cent during the corresponding period last year to 20 per cent during the current period.

Consolidated revenue for FY19 was Rs 3,119 crore, up 32 per cent from Rs 2,365 crore last fiscal. Consolidated EBITDA for the year was Rs 619 crore as against Rs 433 crore last year (up 43 per cent). EBITDA margins for the year were 19.9 per cent which was higher by 160 bps as compared to FY 18. Consolidated PAT for the year was Rs 184 crore as compared to Rs 125 crore in FY18, growing by 47 per cent.

Ajay Bijli, chairman cum managing director, said, “FY 2019 was truly a historic year for and we have been able to achieve new heights in our operating performance. We crossed the landmark of 750 screens and served almost 100 million patrons, a feat which placed us amongst top 10 cinema chains globally in terms of admits. The year also saw one of the best box office performances with movies across genres attracting customers to the cinema. Further recent reduction of GST rate on movie tickets above Rs 100 from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and for movie tickets below Rs 100 from 18 per cent to 12 per cent will further make this experience accessible to larger population. We would continue to innovate and provide an unmatched movie watching experience to our consumers.”

During the current financial year, PVR has added 138 screens. This also included screen additions made by the Company on acquisition of SPI Cinemas.