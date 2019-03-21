Qatar Airways denies talks with Jet's Chairman Naresh Goyal, son Nivaan

According to a media report, chairman and his son gave a presentation to the Airways management this week following collapse of negotiations with the airline's strategic partner Airways.

However, Airways has denied such a meeting. "What you are hearing is incorrect," a top executive from Airways told Business Standard.

Jet Airways' chief executive officer Vinay Dube informed pilots earlier this week that the airline is looking for a potential investor. This was after the pilots decided to stop flying from April 1. The airline's chairman Naresh Goyal, who has been asked to step aside is in London, planning his next move.

Goyal owns 51 per cent in the airline. Industry sources believe that lenders may ask him to give an undertaking that he and other promoter nominees would step down before releasing an emergency loan in the next few days.

The banks, as part of the resolution process, will also infuse around Rs 1,200 crore into the airline as emergency funding. The airline is in urgent need of an infusion as one-third of its planes have been grounded due to non-payment to lessors.

Lenders are to be given 11.4 crore shares in following the conversion of debt into equity giving them 50 per cent in the stake airline.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund is a likely investor and expected to put in Rs 1900 core in the airline. has declined to commit fresh funds and has offered to sell it's 24 per cent stake to the State Bank of India, but some industry sources believe that may reconsider it's stance if Goyal is forced out of the board.

However, fresh capital raising through share sale would happen only after receipt of board and regulatory approvals and that could take a few weeks.

A resolution process by end of this month is important because by April 1 (180 days from January 1) if there is no agreement on the resolution process, will have to be declared a Non-Performing Account (NPA). An account gets classified as a non-performing asset if a resolution plan is approved or if its 90-days overdue. Once declared an NPA, banks need to start provisioning against the account. On January 1, Jet Airways had informed stock exchanges that it had defaulted on debt repayment to its consortium of lenders.

chairman said that the taking Jet Airways to insolvency court was not an option as it would lead to complete value erosion of the company. “There are Rs 4000 crore worth of creditors, nobody wants to take Jet Airways through the insolvency process,” said SBI’s Kumar. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in case of service industry, like an airline, is the last option. Under IBC, the resolution of a service industry entity is nearly impossible and would mean that we are grounding the airline. We will keep trying toll we believe that all hope is lost. We have not reached that point where we can say enough is enough and nothing else can be done,” Kumar said.