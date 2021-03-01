Quess Corp announces separation of Chairman, MD roles; appoints new CFO

-
ALSO READ
Will be back to pre-Covid levels by January-March quarter: Quess Corp
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy Quess Corp, City Union Bank
Quess Corp' Rs 664-cr impairment loss - Cost of Covid or shopping spree?
Top private employer sees jobs in India rising to pre-Covid levels
Welspun Corp hits 5% upper circuit on receiving orders worth Rs 1,400 crore
-
Business services and global staffing provider Quess Corp on Monday announced the separation of roles of its Chairman and Managing Director.
Suraj Moraje, currently Group CEO and Executive Director, will be elevated to Group CEO and Managing Director from April 1, while Ajit Isaac, currently Executive Chairman and MD, will continue in the role of Executive Chairman, the company said in a statement.
The company also appointed N Ravi Vishwanath as CFO of the company effective April 1.
Vishwanath was previously CFO of Teamlease and Finance Director at Sun Microsystems.
Subramanian Ramakrishnan, the current CFO, is stepping down from the post on March 31, to pursue an entrepreneurial venture, the company stated.
"We are grateful to Ramakrishnan for his contributions to Quess over the last 2 years, including strengthening our balance sheet, improving controls, and driving our investor relations practices. We look forward to supporting his entrepreneurial ambitions, as he continues to be an advisor to Quess over the coming year," Moraje said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU