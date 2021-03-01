Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 5.4% rise in sales in February

-
Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said its total vehicles sales grew 5.4 per cent to 71,662 units in February.
The domestic arm of Japan'sSuzuki Motor Corporation had sold a total of 67,991 vehicles in February 2020, a release said.
The company clocked monthly domestic sales of 59,530 units in February 2021 as compared to 58,644 units sold in February last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in arelease.
"Inching towards the end of the fiscal year, we are happy to report a 5.4 per cen growth in February 2021 as compared to the same month last year. We attribute this growth to our customers, dealers and premium value packed products with superior technology in our product portfolio," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, SMIPL.
"As we are slowly riding towards the preCOVID-19 sales level, we are confident and hopeful at the same time, that we will sustain this upward trajectory in future as well. This will help us in further solidifying our position in the industry, " he added.
