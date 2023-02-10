JUST IN
Quick commerce firm Zepto launches engagement programme, app for farmers
Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro
Bluelearn raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Elevation Capital, Lightspeed
Indian startups fired 6,000 employees in third quarter, says report
Start-up founders expect fundraising to be tougher in 2023: Report
Tech-led startups mushroom across realty sub-segments in post-pandemic era
Digital lending startup LoanTap raises Rs 24 crore in venture debt
Budget 2023: 80,000 start-ups exempt from angel tax, says govt
Frostbite amid funding winter for start-ups: Experts rue angel tax
Freightify raises $12 million in series A led by Sequoia Capital
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
NaBFID looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore via maiden bond issue in June qtr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Quick commerce firm Zepto launches engagement programme, app for farmers

Service will Zepto digitise processes helping farmers to streamline their supplies and yields

Topics
Zepto | farmers | Maharashtra

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Zepto starts 10-min pilot for snack delivery in Mumbai, won't send food

Zepto has launched an engagement program and app for farmers who sell fruits and vegetables on the quick commerce platform.

The company said it will bring in more than 300 farmers in Maharashtra on the ‘Zepto Bloom’ app, making the announcement at an event in Manchar, Pune.

“The demand for fruits and vegetables among our customers has grown exponentially. More than 50 per cent of Zepto’s orders comprise fresh fruits and vegetables, making it one of our strongest categories, with close to one-third of the revenue share,” Vinay Dhanani, chief operating officer, Zepto told 'Business Standard'.

Zepto Bloom will digitise processes like sowing and selling, helping farmers who sell on Zepto to streamline their supplies and yields. Srinibas Swain, senior vice president, business head for Zepto’s Fresh Category, said the app will cater to farmers’ needs:– from tracking crop cycle to receiving payments on the sale of the produce.

Through the app, farmers can also choose their trade destination with complete visibility of the prices for their produce. Beyond this, the farmers will have access to agronomist support at the time of production, clarity on demand and grading aligned to the harvesting period, assured buyback, and on-ground support.

“By supporting the farmers with fair pricing, setting quality standards in seeds and crops, aiding the collection process, optimizing wastage and return, enabling tech know-how, and financing through partnerships with NBFCs, Zepto Bloom will help farmers grow stride for stride with quick commerce,” Swain said.

Zepto sources directly from more than a thousand farmers in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Zepto deals with 450 tonnes of fruits and vegetables a day, Dhanani said.

In 2023, the company plans to extend its farmer network to the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through its Zepto Bloom Program. “We estimate this figure to double to 900 tonnes, and have around 3000 active transacting farmers on the app by the end of this year. In terms of revenue, we are looking at upwards of $30 million per month as a target,” said Dhanani.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zepto

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.