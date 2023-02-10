Quick commerce firm Zepto launches engagement programme, app for farmers

has launched an engagement program and app for who sell fruits and vegetables on the quick commerce platform.

The company said it will bring in more than 300 in on the ‘ Bloom’ app, making the announcement at an event in Manchar, Pune.

“The demand for fruits and vegetables among our customers has grown exponentially. More than 50 per cent of Zepto’s orders comprise fresh fruits and vegetables, making it one of our strongest categories, with close to one-third of the revenue share,” Vinay Dhanani, chief operating officer, told 'Business Standard'.

Zepto Bloom will digitise processes like sowing and selling, helping who sell on Zepto to streamline their supplies and yields. Srinibas Swain, senior vice president, business head for Zepto’s Fresh Category, said the app will cater to farmers’ needs:– from tracking crop cycle to receiving payments on the sale of the produce.

Through the app, farmers can also choose their trade destination with complete visibility of the prices for their produce. Beyond this, the farmers will have access to agronomist support at the time of production, clarity on demand and grading aligned to the harvesting period, assured buyback, and on-ground support.

“By supporting the farmers with fair pricing, setting quality standards in seeds and crops, aiding the collection process, optimizing wastage and return, enabling tech know-how, and financing through partnerships with NBFCs, Zepto Bloom will help farmers grow stride for stride with quick commerce,” Swain said.

Zepto sources directly from more than a thousand farmers in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Zepto deals with 450 tonnes of fruits and vegetables a day, Dhanani said.

In 2023, the company plans to extend its farmer network to the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through its Zepto Bloom Program. “We estimate this figure to double to 900 tonnes, and have around 3000 active transacting farmers on the app by the end of this year. In terms of revenue, we are looking at upwards of $30 million per month as a target,” said Dhanani.