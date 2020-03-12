Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane invests in Mahindra's agri firm MeraKisan

Mahindra Group’s MeraKisan, an organic agri producer, has partnered with Ajinkya Rahane, Vice-Captain of the Indian Test Cricket team.

As part of this partnership, Ajinkya has invested and will own equity in MeraKisan and would also be its brand ambassador.

His goal is to contribute toward delivering sustainable prosperity to Indian through the adoption of new-age organic farming techniques which align perfectly with the DNA of MeraKisan, Mahindra said in a statement. The company did not disclose the quantum of investment by the cricketer.

Ajinkya who hails from a farming background and is an ardent supporter of farmers, has joined forces with MeraKisan to usher in a new era of safe, traceable and healthy organic food for the increasingly health conscious Indian consumer.

“At MeraKisan our vision is to enable healthy living to create a better world. It is an honor to collaborate with Ajinkya who shares our values and passion for this important cause. At the very core of our business we work with to ensure the adoption of sustainable agri practices, as well as cultivating high quality agri produce for consumers,” said Prashanth Patil, Founder-CEO of MeraKisan.

Together with Ajinkya we hope to promote vibrant and healthy living, and build an organic-food culture for the future, he added.



