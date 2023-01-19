RailTel to provide IPTV services to RailWire subscribers from Jan 26

RailTel, a PSU under Railways Ministry, is launching an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services for the subscribers of its retail broadband service, RailWire, a statement said.

RailTel has partnered with Hyderabad-based IPTV service firm City Online Media to provide these services to RailWire customers under the 'ULKA TV' brand.

The IPTV services will be launched on January 26 in Eastern and North Eastern regions of the country.

The company will provide access to the IPTV content on mobile with its App 'ULKA Mini' and on Smart TV with the App 'ULKA LITE' to RailTel Broadband users which can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

This IPTV service will provide the latest 4K technology with HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) to deliver the best quality video in the industry.

IPTV is a service that provides television programming and other video content using the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) suite, as opposed to broadcast TV, cable TV or satellite signals.

The OFC network owned by RailTel reaches to over 70 per cent of the population of the country including rural areas. With its pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts," Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director RailTel said.

"Government of India is keen on expansion of broadband cable services across the country, especially rural areas. IPTV services under the RailWire will convert television households to internet households and open possibilities of smart services for homes, he said.

The IPTV services are being launched with effect from January 26 in the Eastern and North Eastern region of the country.

The possibilities of extending IPTV services to RailTel customers in other regions will be explored later after assessing feedback, local demand, and technical logistics, the statement said.

"With this facility, the customers will be able to enjoy high quality digital TV channels on RailTel's IP network along with the Broadband Internet services on the same optical fibre pair. While Free to Air (FTA) channels can be viewed without a Set Top Box (STB), others channel will require the STB," the statement said.

The ULKA TV STB will be a special intelligent device and work as a sort of mini computer. It will provide 600+ Live Satellite TV channels and local stations and popular OTT applications. This STB will provide two-way communication with TV sets to support educational applications without a laptop or computer by adding a Bluetooth keyboard.

It can also provide a video conference facility by simply attaching a USB Camera. The IPTV services can also be viewed in non-smart TVs with the help of this STB.

Railtel is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network. The OFC network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)