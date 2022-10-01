RailTel to become enabler in data economy in coming years, says CMD

Limited, a Mini Ratna PSU of the Ministry of Railways, celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day at the CSOI auditorium on Friday.

Addressing the RailTel employees on this momentous occasion, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), said "I thank the entire extended Railtel family for their dedication and hard work for the growth of the company. We are a very young company with a mix of experienced and young blood in all our verticals. This is a very exciting time for us as there is a huge opportunity for RailTel to grow multifold in the coming years by riding the tide of the digital transformation momentum which is the buzz word and the world is going digital at full force."

He said RailTel, being an IT and ICT service provider, can play a pivotal role in the digital transformation journey of any organization. "We are adopting new technologies and upgrading ourselves to provide better service. In the coming few years, RailTel will become an enabler in the Data Economy," added Kumar.

N Manoharan, Independent Director, RailTel said adaptability as per market requirement is RailTel's USP which is going to help RailTel to grow massively in the coming time.

According to Indian RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.

Along with a strong reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centeres as well. With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for implementation of various missions, said Railways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)