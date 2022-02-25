Rajasthan discoms must pay Rs 3k-cr compensatory tariff to Adani Power: SC

-
ALSO READ
Rs 3-trillion new Discoms Reform Scheme: Why it might work this time?
Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
Power ministry mandates energy accounting for discoms to curb power losses
NTPC says Delhi discoms scheduling only 70% of power available with them
All states come on board for Rs 3 trillion discoms reforms scheme
-
Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of billionaire Gautam Adani’s power unit, saying state-run distribution companies in Rajasthan state have to pay Adani Power Ltd. Rs 3,048 crore ($405 million) and additional interest to compensate for higher fuel costs.
Adani is fighting multiple court battles against states including Rajasthan, and Haryana, seeking compensatory tariffs that reflect the cost of the pricier imported coal it uses to fire its plants. On Friday, Supreme Court ruled that four power retailers have to pay Adani Power the money within four weeks, to clear a backlog in payments due since 2013.
State-run power retailers, which lose money on nearly a fifth of the power they supply because of power thefts and leakages through old cable networks, owe billions of dollars in payments to power generators. The latest ruling will help Adani Power repay loans or meet capital requirements for projects.
Adani Power’s shares in Mumbai rose as much as 15%, the highest gain in more than a week, after the ruling. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 2.8% higher at 11:50 a.m. local time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU