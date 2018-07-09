Ratan Tata welcomes NCLT verdict, says vindication of Tata Sons' actions

Ratan Naval Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, which own over 66 per cent in the Tata Sons, on Monday, welcomed the that dismissed the petitions of Cyrus Mistry and his family, which is the single largest shareholder in the diversified group.

The Mistry family owns over 18.34 per cent in Tata Sons, for the past six decades or so, making them the largest non-promoter shareholder in the country's largest business group.

"The judgement of the NCLT is a vindication of the actions that felt obliged to take in October 2016," Tata, who is the chairman emeritus of the salt-to-software group said in a statement this evening.

"It is a reinforcement of the principles and forthrightness that prevails in our judicial system, which should make all of us proud of our country and its democracy," Tata added.

Two months after Mistry was ousted as Chairman in October 2016, he and his family-run investment firm, Cyrus Investments, moved to the NCLT.

They moved the tribunal as minority shareholders against the corporate monolith and others, including Ratan Tata, alleging oppression and mismanagement.