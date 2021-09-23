Rating upgrade unlikely over 18-24 months for Hyderabad Airport: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
Moody's upgrades Tata Steel to Ba1 from Ba2; stable outlook
Moody's assigns 'Ba3' rating to HDFC Bank's AT1 dollar-denominated bonds
Moody's assigns first-time 'B3' ratings to OYO, outlook stable
Moody's affirms ratings for IDBI Bank's long-term deposits at "Ba2"
Moody's places Sri Lanka's Caa1 rating under review for downgrade
-
Rating agency Moody's has affirmed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd's (HIAL) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and bond rating on expectations of gradual improvement in HIAL's revenue over the next 2-3 years.
The outlook on the ratings remains negative. An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative outlook and HIAL's high financial leverage.
A gradual improvement in revenues is expected on implementation of higher tariffs under the final tariff order from April 2022, and a gradual recovery in passenger traffic and non-aeronautical businesses on base case, agency said.
Spencer Ng, Vice President and Senior Analyst, Moody's said Nevertheless, the headroom available to HIAL to manage any further downside risks have narrowed relative to previous expectation. This is due to the regulator's decision to defer around Rs 6.7 billion of HIAL's regulated revenue to the next control period starting in April 2026.
The delay in passenger traffic recovery due to the second wave of coronavirus cases in the June 2021 quarter also narrowed down the headroom.
After factoring in the revenue deferral and slower traffic recovery, HIAL's funds from operations (FFO) will likely remain negative over the next 12-18 months. The agency said it does not expect HIAL's FFO/debt to recover above the minimum tolerance level until the year ending 31 March 2025 (fiscal 2025).
Given the already extended recovery phase, any further delay in the recovery time frame will exert downward pressure on the rating.
As of the end of June, the airport had around Rs 27 billion of available liquidity, comprising largely short-term liquid investments. Despite substantial liquidity holdings, the airport will need additional debt to complete the expansion, considering the remaining spending commitment and the impact of the revenue deferral in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU