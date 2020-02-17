Ravi Viswanathan appointed JMD of TVS Supply Chain Solutions

-
Ravi Viswanathan was on Monday appointed the Joint Managing Director (JMD) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an end-to-end supply chain management services company and part of the $8.5 billion TVS group. Prior to this he was the global chief marketing officer of Tata Consultancy Services.
During his thirty-year stint at the Tata Group, Ravi Viswanathan built and led multiple business units and P&Ls at TCS, in addition to establishing a strong TCS brand and capabilities to support their global clients.
R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, with his (Viswanathan's) multi-faceted career at TCS, he brings the experience of creating a truly global Indian business, working across industries, clients and cultures. The board believes that Viswanathan is the right person to take TVS Supply Chain Solutions forward, as the company builds a globally integrated, and technology-driven supply chain solutions company.
“I am excited to join TVS Supply Chain Solutions which has been built on the rich legacy of the TVS Group and has, through a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, focused on providing differentiated solutions to its customers and fostered lasting relationships with its employees and customers”, said Ravi Viswanathan.
