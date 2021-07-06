Raymond's lifestyle business CEO Joe Kuruvilla steps down

Textile and apparels firm on Monday said of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.

Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision, said in a regulatory filing.

"While the Company is in the process to appoint a new CEO, Kuruvilla will do the formalities of seamless handover to Ganeshkumar S. who continues as Chief Operating Officer for the Lifestyle Business of the Company," its said.

Kuruvilla had joined in October 2020. Prior to that, he was with FMCG major Unilever PLC.

