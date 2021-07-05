NetConnect Global to expand operations in India by hiring 5,000 techies

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
This former Google techie is solving the employability problem using AI
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
E-commerce tech firm Unicommerce expands in Gulf, starts Saudi operations
HCL Tech Q4 preview: PAT may drop 26-31% QoQ on one-time bonus impact
-
Bengaluru-based technology services firm NetConnect Global (NCG) on Monday said the company is planning to hire 5,000 technology professionals pan-India by the end of this calendar year to facilitate its expansion operations in India.
By strengthening its workforce by recruiting 5,000 technology professionals, the company aims to enhance its focus on new-age digital technologies in the IoT, Cloud App Development and Deployment and AI/ML space, NCG said in a statement.
NCG has been supporting over a 100 businesses through digital transformation and acceleration of operations across telecom, manufacturing, retail, energy and finance sectors.
"With the pandemic incentivising digital transformation and an increasing number of businesses keen on starting their digital journey, we have expanded our talent pool across India to meet these requirements. India has always been a hub of exceptional engineering talent and we have managed to update our digital squad with the best, NCG CEO Sunil Bist added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU