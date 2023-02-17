RBI appoints Vikramaditya Singh Khichi in advisory panel of Reliance Cap

The (RBI) on Friday appointed Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, former ED of Bank of Baroda, on a panel to advise the administrator of crisis-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted .

Khichi has been appointed in the advisory committee of consequent upon the resignation of Srinivasan Varadarajan from the panel,.

In November 2021, the RBI had superseded the board of Anil Ambani-promoted Ltd (RCL) and later initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the debt-ridden NBFC in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

The other two members of the advisory committee are Sanjeev Nautiyal (former DMD, State Bank of India) and Praveen P Kadle (former MD & CEO of Tata Capital Limited).

"The Advisory Committee shall advise the Administrator in the operations of Reliance Capital Ltd during the corporate insolvency resolution process," RBI said.

In September 2021, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore.

