JUST IN
RBI appoints Vikramaditya Singh Khichi in advisory panel of Reliance Cap
India fastest growing in the world, says Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos
PwC will hire around 30,000 people in India in couple of years: Chairman
Give clear road map on fixing 5G connectivity issues: Trai to telcos
L&T MF and ex-officials settle inter-scheme transfer case with Sebi
LIC asks customers to link their PAN cards with policies by FY23 end
Google sacks employees in India, cuts 450 jobs across verticals
PNB to raise Rs 800 cr in AT1 bond, instrument has 'AA+' from India Ratings
From UltraTech to Dalmia Bharat, cement stocks strengthen on price hikes
Air India executive deletes LinkedIn post on option to buy 370 aircraft
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India fastest growing in the world, says Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI appoints Vikramaditya Singh Khichi in advisory panel of Reliance Cap

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, former ED of Bank of Baroda, on a panel to advise the administrator of crisis-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Reliance Capital | finance sector

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Reliance, Reliance Industries

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, former ED of Bank of Baroda, on a panel to advise the administrator of crisis-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital.

Khichi has been appointed in the advisory committee of Reliance Capital consequent upon the resignation of Srinivasan Varadarajan from the panel,.

In November 2021, the RBI had superseded the board of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) and later initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the debt-ridden NBFC in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

The other two members of the advisory committee are Sanjeev Nautiyal (former DMD, State Bank of India) and Praveen P Kadle (former MD & CEO of Tata Capital Limited).

"The Advisory Committee shall advise the Administrator in the operations of Reliance Capital Ltd during the corporate insolvency resolution process," RBI said.

In September 2021, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.