Citigroup Inc's wealth unit halts margin loans on Adani securities
Business Standard

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani group, says report

India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday

Topics
Adani Group | RBI | Indian Banks

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI/MUMBAI 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources were speaking to Reuters and declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:42 IST

`
