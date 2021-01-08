RBI to conduct this year's 2nd Operation Twist on January 14

The (RBI) announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on January 14.

The decision was taken after a review of current and financial conditions, it said.

On January 14, the RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.