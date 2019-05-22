RBSA will be transaction advisor for govt's disinvestment of Kamarjar Port

RBSA Advisors on Wednesday said it has been appointed exclusive transaction advisor to the government on the proposed of Ltd

The is likely to fetch the government between Rs 4000 crore and Rs 5000 crore.

RBSA Advisors, a global firm, specialises in valuation, diligence, M&A, restructuring, dispute matter.

The government has in principle decided to disinvest 100 per cent of its equity in Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) to (ChPT) in a single-stage process by following the 'arms-length' principle--a business deal in which the buyers and sellers act independently and do not have any relationship to each other, according to the website Investopedia.com.

RBSA, as the transaction advisor, will help the government managing the process.

KPL is an unlisted Public Sector Company under the administrative control of Ministry of Shipping with 67% shareholding held by the government and rest 33% shareholding held by ChPt.

The turnover of the Company in the Financial year 2018-19 (up to December 2018) was Rs.541.83 crore The net worth of the company as on December 31, 2018 was Rs.2163.65 crore.