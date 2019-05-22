RBSA will be transaction advisor for govt's disinvestment of Kamarjar Port

-
ALSO READ
Govt sells stake in Dredging Corporation to four ports for Rs 1050 cr
Govt to sell 100% stake in Kamarajar Port to Chennai Port for over Rs 4k cr
Paradip, Dhamra ports diversify cargo to counter Subarnarekha port
After taking away Chennai port's share, Krishnapatnam eyes JNPT cargo
Gadkari commits Rs 1-trillion investments for Paradip Port's expansion
-
RBSA Advisors on Wednesday said it has been appointed exclusive transaction advisor to the government on the proposed disinvestment of Kamarjar Port Ltd
The disinvestment is likely to fetch the government between Rs 4000 crore and Rs 5000 crore.
RBSA Advisors, a global firm, specialises in valuation, diligence, M&A, restructuring, dispute matter.
The government has in principle decided to disinvest 100 per cent of its equity in Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) to Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) in a single-stage process by following the 'arms-length' principle--a business deal in which the buyers and sellers act independently and do not have any relationship to each other, according to the website Investopedia.com.
RBSA, as the transaction advisor, will help the government managing the disinvestment process.
KPL is an unlisted Public Sector Company under the administrative control of Ministry of Shipping with 67% shareholding held by the government and rest 33% shareholding held by ChPt.
The turnover of the Company in the Financial year 2018-19 (up to December 2018) was Rs.541.83 crore The net worth of the company as on December 31, 2018 was Rs.2163.65 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU