Real estate companies rush to occupy growing co-living market in India

As millennial employees are reshaping rental housing, real estate companies are making a beeline to grab a share of the growing co-living market in India. Co-living is a type of housing where residents agree to share a living space. Bengaluru-based Embassy Group has said it would invest around Rs 2,000 crore to build a co-living community in six cities.

Puravankara says it is also foraying into the segment by the end of this year. Called 'Olive', the Embassy Group’s co-living facility will be launched in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune this year. Followed by expansion ...