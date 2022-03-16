Recommendation on 5G spectrum likely by Mar-end or early Apr: TRAI chairman

-
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to submit its recommendations on 5G spectrum by this month-end or early April, TRAI chairman P D Vaghela said on Wednesday.
TRAI has immediately started working on the job after receiving the reference in October last year, he said while addressing an online-lecture on 5G: A Next Generation Technology' organised by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here.
Because, lot of work requires to be done. Lots of technical studies are required. Generally, we take around seven to eight months to make recommendations when it comes to spectrum auction. But, this time, we have worked very hard and I am sure we will be able to give the recommendation by March 31 or maybe, latest by first or second week of April. But, we will try to give it before March 31, he said.
After that, I think government has declared that they will auction it as soon as possible, he said. He expressed hope that it can be implemented in another four-five months post the auction and that the present 4G network can be used for introduction of 5G.
He was asked when are 5G services likely to be started in the country.
