Recommerce start-up Cashify offers instant cash for your used mobiles

With smartphones launching almost every week, it becomes difficult to control your temptation to upgrade to a newer model every next year, or even in a few months. But frequently buying a new device may not be affordable for most people. And, this is where selling your old smartphone can help.

However, selling a second-hand smartphone has never been easy in India. With the sector being highly unorganised, finding a buyer ready to pay a fair price for your phone is a daunting task. Two friends, Mandeep Manocha and Nakul Kumar, saw this as an opportunity and started a recommerce ...