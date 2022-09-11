Redington India to retail iPhone 14, Apple Watch series 8 across locations

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
Apple 'Far Out' event today: Here's what users expect from Watch Series 8
-
Supply chain solutions provider Redington India is to offer the latest Apple Inc. products - the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus - in over 4,000 retail locations across the country, the company said on Sunday.
Redington has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank to offer various schemes to the new range of iPhones, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.
Besides retailing of the smartphones, Redington said it would also sell Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE in the over 2,800 retail outlets.
AirPods Pro, launched by the US-based technology giant, can be pre-booked and would be available from September 23. Customers are requested to visit www.indiaistore.com, the statement added.
Apple globally unveiled the new range of iPhones and watches on September 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 20:14 IST