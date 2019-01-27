Regional languages will play big on OTT platform in India, says expert

While deciding on the next language to add content to their OTT platform in India, Amazon Prime Video India took a long hard look at culture, popularity, story-telling and how well a cultural setting was accepted in most parts of India, before deciding on selecting Punjabi. Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content for Amazon, says that the northern belt has been seeing a rising phenomenon of not just music but also stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Jassie Gill, which made their choice easy.

For Amazon, its a way of life to start with the customer and go backwards. But given the evolving tastes of ...