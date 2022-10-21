Reliance Capital binding bids submission deadline extended to November 20

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank eyes 10% stake in Go Digit life insurance business: Report
Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for 2nd year in row in light of pandemic
Insurance firm Howden to raise stake in Indian arm to 100%%; gets Irdai nod
No coercive action till Nov 17 against Anil Ambani under Black Money Act
Govt-owned insurers go for organisational rejig, look for consultants
-
Reliance Capital Committee of Creditors (COC) has decided to extend the date of submitting the binding bids from October 31 to November 20.
This extension has been granted in view of NCLT recently approving a 90 days extension for the completion of the overall resolution process, by January 21, 2023. The earlier date was November 1 this year.
According to sources, voting on the final bids by the COC will take place in December.
The date of filing the final Resolution Plan with NCLT is January 30, 2023.
Reliance Capital had received 14 non-binding bids for its multiple businesses. Six companies had submitted bids for the entire company, while the rest of the bidders had submitted bids for its multiple subsidiaries.
Torrent, IndusInd, Oaktree, Cosmea Financial, Authum Investment, and B Right Real Estate have submitted bids in the range of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore for Reliance Capital's entire assets.
For Reliance General Insurance business, Piramal Finance has bid Rs 3,600 crore, while Zurich Insurance's bid is Rs 3,700 crore.
The third bidder i.e. Advent has bid Rs 7,000 crore for Reliance General Insurance.
Jindal Steel and Power and UVARC have submitted bids for Reliance Capital's ARC business.
For other assorted assets of Reliance Capital, Choice Equity, Global Fincap and Grand Bhawan have submitted their bids.
At the beginning of the resolution process of Reliance Capital over 54 companies had submitted Expression of Interest for its various assets, out of which only 14 are now in fray.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU