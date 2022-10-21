JUST IN
Even as overall hiring slows down, no dearth of jobs for senior execs: Rpt
Adani Group considers raising $10 bn debt in lower-cost debt, green bonds
Air India appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security & quality
Snap's revenue increased 6% YoY to $1,128 mn in third quarter of 2022
Covishield production stopped in Dec 2021, says Serum Institute's CEO
HPV vaccine prodn delayed due to Covid, to start supply in early 2023: SII
SpiceJet to suspend services in Sikkim due to operational constraints
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 bn valuation: Report
Infosys allows employees to take up gig work with managers' prior consent
The great Indian unicorn conundrum: High valuations and higher losses
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Even as overall hiring slows down, no dearth of jobs for senior execs: Rpt
Large contracts in pipeline, deal win trend intact in medium term: Mphasis
Business Standard

Reliance Capital binding bids submission deadline extended to November 20

Reliance Capital Committee of Creditors (COC) has decided to extend the date of submitting the binding bids from October 31 to November 20

Topics
Reliance Captial | Mukesh Ambani

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital Committee of Creditors (COC) has decided to extend the date of submitting the binding bids from October 31 to November 20.

This extension has been granted in view of NCLT recently approving a 90 days extension for the completion of the overall resolution process, by January 21, 2023. The earlier date was November 1 this year.

According to sources, voting on the final bids by the COC will take place in December.

The date of filing the final Resolution Plan with NCLT is January 30, 2023.

Reliance Capital had received 14 non-binding bids for its multiple businesses. Six companies had submitted bids for the entire company, while the rest of the bidders had submitted bids for its multiple subsidiaries.

Torrent, IndusInd, Oaktree, Cosmea Financial, Authum Investment, and B Right Real Estate have submitted bids in the range of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore for Reliance Capital's entire assets.

For Reliance General Insurance business, Piramal Finance has bid Rs 3,600 crore, while Zurich Insurance's bid is Rs 3,700 crore.

The third bidder i.e. Advent has bid Rs 7,000 crore for Reliance General Insurance.

Jindal Steel and Power and UVARC have submitted bids for Reliance Capital's ARC business.

For other assorted assets of Reliance Capital, Choice Equity, Global Fincap and Grand Bhawan have submitted their bids.

At the beginning of the resolution process of Reliance Capital over 54 companies had submitted Expression of Interest for its various assets, out of which only 14 are now in fray.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.