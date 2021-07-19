Reliance Commercial Finance lenders approve debt-resolution plan

-
ALSO READ
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Authum emerges as top bidder for Reliance Commercial Finance
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
-
The lenders of the Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF) have approved the resolution plan for the company and have selected Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd as the successful bidder, Reliance Capital said on Monday.
Authum is expected to take over RCF for about Rs 1,600 crore.
Reliance Commercial Finance -- a company of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group -- is a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd.
The board of directors of RCF have taken note of the resolution plan approved by the lenders, forming part of the inter-creditor agreement (ICA lenders) under RBI's prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.
Lenders selected Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited (Authum) as the successful bidder to acquire the company and/or all its assets through a competitive bidding process after several rounds of negotiations between the bidders and the lenders, it said.
"The ICA lenders with Bank of Baroda as the lead bank have received initial expression of interest from over 18 bidders, of which 4 binding bids were shortlisted and the final successful bidder was selected," it added.
Reliance Capital said Authum's debt resolution plan is approved under RBI's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets, Directions dated June 7, 2019.
The implementation of the resolution plan by the successful bidder is subject to the approval of non-ICA lenders, shareholders, regulatory authorities, and vacation of existing legal injunctions on the company.
This is the second Reliance Group company for which Authum has emerged as a winner. Last month, a consortium of lenders led by Bank of Baroda had cleared a proposal of Authum to acquire Reliance Home Finance (RHF) as part of the resolution process.
Authum is a domestic NBFC with around 15 years of presence and over Rs 2,400 crore net worth as on June 2021.
RCF's resolution will result in overall debt reduction of Reliance Capital by over Rs 9,000 crore.
Shares of Reliance Capital were trading 1.50 per cent up at Rs 20.25 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU