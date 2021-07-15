Authum emerges as top bidder for Reliance Commercial Finance

-
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani-led group's market cap rises 1,000% to nearly Rs 8,000 cr
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
-
Authum Investment and Infrastructure has emerged as the top bidder to take over Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF), a company of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, with about Rs 1,600 crore offer.
This is the second Reliance Group company for which Authum has emerged as a winner. Last month, a consortium of lender led by Bank of Baroda had cleared a proposal of Authum to acquire Reliance Home Finance (RHF) as part of the resolution process.
Authum is a domestic NBFC with around 15 years of presence and over Rs 2,400 crore networth as on June 2021.
According to sources, Authum's resolution plan has been selected as the successful one, after several rounds of bidding and negotiation by the lenders and the lead bank Bank of Baroda with several bidders.
The voting for the successful bidder and the resolution plan for RCF started on June 7 and concluded on July 15, 2021.
Authum's plan with the highest Net Present Value of Rs 1,585 crore has received over 80 per cent of the voting and the plan had crossed the fair value as assessed by 2 independent valuers, sources said.
Lenders' recovery is high as Rs 1,240 crore of cash has already been distributed and the company has additional cash and cash equivalent of over Rs 250 crore as on June 30, 2021, which will be distributed along with plan proceeds.
RCF's resolution will result in overall debt reduction of Reliance Capital by over Rs 9,000 crore in a significant positive to the overall debt reduction plans of the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU