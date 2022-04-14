Reliance Industries studying possible bid for Walgreens' Boots chain

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reliance is in the early stages of exploring the feasibility of an offer for the Boots chain, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Ambani, one of India’s richest men, is in the midst of pivoting his traditionally refining-focused conglomerate toward businesses that will better help him tap India’s billion-plus consumers. He’s also been chasing deals in Europe, including in the telecoms sector.

Boots could be valued at as much as 7 billion pounds ($9.1 billion) in a sale, Bloomberg reported previously.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty Reliance will decide to pursue an approach for Boots, according to the people. A representative for Walgreens declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Reliance couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours in Mumbai.

Shares of Walgreens, which also owns Duane Reade and Mexico’s Benavides, were up 1.8% at 1:38 p.m., valuing the Deerfield, Illinois-based business at almost $39 billion.

Walgreens kicked off the sale of Boots earlier this year. It’s drawn interest from private equity firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. and TDR Capital. It also attracted Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners, who teamed up and were considered early favorites before abandoning their pursuit.

Walgreens is considering a potential initial public offering of Boots, which runs a chain of roughly 2,200 stores in the U.K. that includes brands such as No7 Beauty Company, if buyout interest is muted, Bloomberg reported previously.

The US-based company is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks and may decide to keep a minority stake in Boots in any transaction, the people said.

Boots also has smaller operations in Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as an optician business and a suite of private-label beauty and personal-care brands that could be included in a sale.