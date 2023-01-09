Reliance Jio announces launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities

-
-
Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities.
These include Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Kozhikode, Thrissur (Kerala), Nagpur, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), according to a Jio statement.
Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps-plus speeds, at no additional cost, starting Monday.
With the latest announcement, Jio's 5G services are now live in 85 cities.
"We are proud to roll-out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across 4 states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G roll-out across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023," the company spokesperson said.
These cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of the country.
"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs," the spokesperson added.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 21:08 IST
