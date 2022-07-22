Reliance Jio Q1FY23 results: Profit increases 23.8% to Rs 4,335 crore

on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022.



It had declared a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,501 crore in the same quarter last year. The company has registered a growth of 23.82 per cent.

The net profits of have surged throughout the year. In Q4FY22, the company's figures stood at Rs 4,313 crore, up 23 per cent y-o-y.

In Q3FY22, the net profit was Rs 3,795 crore, and in Q2FY22, it was Rs 3,728 crore. In the first quarter of the last financial year, had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,651 crore, up 45 per cent from Q1FY21.