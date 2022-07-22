Reliance Jio Q1FY23 results: Profit increases 23.8% to Rs 4,335 crore

-
ALSO READ
Akash Ambani takes up reins of Jio Infocomm as part of succession plan
Private bank profits rise, thanks to higher NII and low provisions
RIL Q1FY23 results: A look at the company's performance in last 4 quarters
Reliance Jio announces Rs 259 monthly prepaid recharge plan: Details here
Jio Platforms net profit rises 23% to Rs 4,313 crore; revenue up 21.8%
-
Reliance Jio on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
It had declared a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,501 crore in the same quarter last year. The company has registered a growth of 23.82 per cent.
The net profits of Reliance Jio have surged throughout the year. In Q4FY22, the company's figures stood at Rs 4,313 crore, up 23 per cent y-o-y.
In Q3FY22, the net profit was Rs 3,795 crore, and in Q2FY22, it was Rs 3,728 crore. In the first quarter of the last financial year, Reliance Jio had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,651 crore, up 45 per cent from Q1FY21.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU