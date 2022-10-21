JUST IN
Ambuja Cements net profit falls 94% to Rs 51.3 crore in Sept quarter
Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit risex 28% to Rs 4,518 crore
Karur Vysya Bank net profit up 52% at Rs 250 cr in Q2, deposits grow
Q2 results: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' PAT up 11% to Rs 509 crore
HDFC Life reports 19% jump in Q2 earnings as policy sales pick up
JSW Steel posts surprise quarterly loss of Rs 848 crore on price slump
IDBI Bank net profit up 46% at Rs 828 cr in Q2 FY23, net NPAs down to 1.15%
Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit up 33% to Rs 2,680 cr, revenue up to Rs 8,127 cr
ICICI Bank Q2 net profit may rise 35% YoY on solid loan book, say analysts
United Breweries Q2 net rises 67% to Rs 134.12 cr, revenue up 11.5%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
ADIA, KKR, Brookfield to invest in UPL companies as restructuring move
Business Standard

Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

The revenue from operations jumped 20.2 per cent to Rs 22,521 crore for the just ended quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Reliance Jio | Q2 results

Press Trust of India 

Jio announces six new benefits with a Rs 2999 plan
Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,518 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations jumped 20.2 per cent to Rs 22,521 crore for the just ended quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services, the much-talked about next-generation technology that promises to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.