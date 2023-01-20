Reliance Jio Q3 net profit jumps 28.29%, revenue from operations rise 18%

Telecom major posted a net profit of Rs 4,638 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 3,615 crore, year-on-year (YoY), a jump of 28.29 per cent.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was up by 2.65 per cent, from Rs 4,518 crore in September 2022.

Jio's revenue from operations inflated to Rs 22,998 crore in December quarter from Rs 19,347 YoY, a rise of 18.87 per cent.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue was up 2.11 per cent, from Rs 22,521 crore.

The company's profit before tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 6,222 crore in Q3, up by Rs 1,375 crore, from Rs 4,847 crore, a jump of 28.36 per cent.