Reliance Jio questions legality of Trai's IUC paper invoking Article 14

Reliance Jio has questioned the legality and credibility of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) consultation paper on deferment of inter-connect user charges (IUC) regime, saying it is not only bad in law and against consumer interest but also violates Article 14 and 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution.

It has argued that the present consultation process violates the principles of regulatory predictability (as Trai had announced in 2017 that IUC regime will be over from January 1, 2019 and had defended it in courts) and Jio's legitimate expectation. It ...