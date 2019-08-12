JUST IN
Reliance Jio ties up with Microsoft for digital transformation

The firm will also provide the combined cloud-Microsoft app infrastructure free of cost to start-ups

Romita Majumdar  |  Mumbai 

Jio on Monday announced 10-year deal with Microsoft that will help the telecom player set up a network of large data centers across India. The tech giant will deploy Azure cloud platform in these centres to support offerings.

This also helps Jio enter an enterprise business currently populated by the likes of Google, Amazon Web Services, Netmagic, and CtrlS, among other seasoned data centre service providers.

The firm will also provide the combined cloud-Microsoft app infrastructure free of cost to start-ups and for a monthly fee of Rs 1,500 to the ministry of micro, small, and medium enterprises. It is not clear if Jio has applied for empanelment (audit and accreditation) with the ministry of electronics and information technology.
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 21:49 IST

